Taylor Holbrooks
As Tropical Storm Debby slowly spins towards North Carolina, CarolinaEast Health System is preparing for whatever it may bring.
New Bern officials delivered mounds of sand to the parking lots of Seth West Parrott Park and Henderson Park, where sand is free to the community on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite urges residents to stay up to date with weather conditions, road closures, flood gauges and other emergency information online at https://www.readync.gov/.
Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative is closely monitoring the path of Tropical Storm Debby and is ready to respond to any outages that may occur.