Gas leaf blowers highlight environmental concerns each fall

This common lawn care tool is contributing to noise and air pollution, and experts warn that its environmental impact is more serious than many realize.

The predictable droning sound of gas-powered leaf blowers seems to be a fall custom in this day and age. To most it’s a necessary inconvenience for lawn maintenance as millions of trees drop their leaves throughout North Carolina’s autumn season.

Associate Professor of Law at Emory University and retired U.S. Navy commander, Mark Nevitt said using gas powered leaf blowers have a bigger impact on the environment than most people know.

“Climate change, to some people, it just seems a little bit theoretical in terms of, how can I do something on climate change? People often don't own their own personal coal fired power plant that they can shut down right.”

Nevitt published a paper titled “Think Globally on Climate, Act Locally on Leaf Blowers,” analyzing the climate and health impacts gas powered leaf blowers have on our communities.

“Thinking about this issue, I write about climate change and about environmental law on an international scale. This led me to down this path of, well, what exactly are these gas car leaf blowers and how damaging to the environment are they?”

Nevitt cites the Edmunds study that compares the emissions and amount of air pollution from a two stroke gas powered leaf blower to a Ford truck.

“What they found is just driving an F-150 from Alaska to Texas, which is a large Ford truck, a lot of emissions. That's the same amount of emissions that involve a half an hour of leaf blowing.”

Nearly 4,000 miles of driving equates to just half an hour of leaf blowing. Nevitt says each gas leaf blower emits high concentrations of carbon monoxide, effecting the leaf blower operator, surrounding communities, and compounding to build a more toxic global environment.

“So I think that just one example that showcases just how harmful these these leaf blowers are. The health impacts, the noise impacts, the climate impacts. I think big picture, we need to start thinking about phasing them out throughout the country.”

Nevitt said not only are the air quality impacts concerning, but also the level of noise pollution.

“I quote from author James Fallow that noted that noise is the second hand smoke of the era. And noise is just really important point to highlight, because these are 100 decibel roar is the kind of noise, they operate at very, very low frequency, which has a way to just penetrate concrete walls and inner sanctum of your home.”

Nevitt said an increasingly viable alternative is electric leaf blowers, which are quieter and do not emit any toxic air pollutants.

“What I found is that the gas part leaf blowers has become the default even when you don't need them. And I think localities need to be empowered to do what's best for their constituents.”

Multiple cities across the United States have already implemented bans or limits on the use of these tools, including D.C., Miami Beach and the state of California. Nevitt said change happens on the individual level, and he encourages people to talk to local political leaders about the impacts of these gas power leaf blowers.

