89.3 WTEB temporarily going off the air for repairs

Our main frequency, 89.3 WTEB, will temporarily go off the air Wednesday for a scheduled repair. The transmitter broadcasting on 89.3 FM must be powered down in order for crews to safety repair our equipment. This also means HD radio will not be available.



However, the work will not affect our classical music stations at 91.5 at the coast, 90.3 in Kinston-Goldsboro, or 88.5 in New Bern nor will it impact our News & Ideas or Classical music live streams. We apologize for the inconvenience, and we appreciate your patience while these important repairs are conducted.