Get Involved!
Public Radio East offers a variety of ways to volunteer, from answering phones during fund drives to representing PRE at local cultural events! We're always looking for friendly and dedicated people who want to give their time and talents to help further PRE's mission. Explore some of the ways you can get involved!
Volunteering is a great way to meet new people, gain valuable job and life enrichment, and have some community-spirited fun!
PRE Ambassadors attend local cultural events and share their passion for Public Radio East with others in the community.