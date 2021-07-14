Governor Roy Cooper called on state legislators to avoid “culture wars” issues that “hurt people and cost us jobs” in his final State of the State address Monday night.
During Women’s History Month in March agencies within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources will highlight some of the significant achievements of North Carolina Women through programs and exhibits.
N.C. Governor’s Crime Commission has released research that provides new insight into domestic and family violence reported in North Carolina.
Pine Knoll Shores Fire & EMS are offering a common warning this time of year in eastern North Carolina – although it comes a little earlier than usual -- Portuguese man o' war have been spotted along the beach.
Governor Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein have asked for a rehearing of the partisan gerrymandering case currently before the North Carolina Supreme Court after the Court’s composition changed in January.
Latest from NPR
Credit card debt is at a record high, climbing nearly 19% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Many Americans have exhausted their savings and are now deep in the hole trying to cover the cost of living.
The U.S. has nominated Ajay Banga to head the World Bank. A naturalized American, Banga has decades of experience in finance but faces major challenges at the multilateral lending institution.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell took a rare step to slam a series by Fox News host Tucker Carlson attempting to whitewash the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The Mexican president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, says a suspect has been arrested over the kidnapping of four Americans — two of whom were found dead on Tuesday.
A fifth grade girls basketball team had to join the boys league to keep their practice facility. They won the championship but were denied the championship trophy.
After seeing mounting evidence in a defamation case against Fox News, outside legal experts say the powerful network is in real legal trouble.
In Georgia, protestors of a proposed police training facility are facing domestic terrorism charges. Atlanta's mayor is defending the training facility as a way to fight crime and attract officers.
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Colin Kaepernick on his book Change The Game, detailing his pivot from baseball to football and how he found himself in the process.
California's governor tweeted out the state was "done" with Walgreens because of its response to a threat from 20 Republican attorneys general over abortion pills.
Before they were driven to extinction, giant elephant birds roamed Madagascar, weighing up to 2,000 pounds and towering 10 feet tall. A new analysis gives hints as to how many species there once were.