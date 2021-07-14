A developing coastal storm could bring strong winds, heavy rain and flooding to eastern North Carolina this weekend. It could become a rare November named storm, Tropical Storm Kyle.
-
Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas and deputies are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit alleging constitutional violations during a 2024 hemp store raid tied to Operation Vapor Trail.
-
The Marine Corps says its environmental restoration program has investigated and cleaned up more than 500 sites since work began in 1981.
-
Health officials are encouraging people to get vaccinated ahead of Thanksgiving, when holiday travel and family gatherings can increase the spread of respiratory illnesses.
-
Ocracoke advocates are working with Senator Norman Sanderson to restore residents' priority ferry boarding passes before the program ends December 31st under a new state law.
-
Persistent drought is affecting farmers across eastern North Carolina, with exceptional drought impacts in Craven County and Dare County reporting its driest October and year-to-date period in 132 years.
-
A federal judge in Charlotte heard arguments Wednesday over whether U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement must publish its full memo expanding electronic monitoring of immigrants.
-
Senate leader Phil Berger said there’s no reason to extend the break, while House Speaker Destin Hall pointed to falling gas prices.
-
A new holiday tribute aboard the Battleship North Carolina will honor 115 World War II service members from Greene and Lenoir counties, including Medal of Honor recipient Ray Eubanks of Snow Hill.
-
Out-of-state students can be some of the best in the public university system, but administrators purposefully enroll less of them.
Local Features
Latest from NPR
-
The Cambridge Dictionary has chosen the word "human" as its Word of the Year. Why ever might a word that entered the English language over 500 years ago be so honored?
-
After a mistrial earlier in the year, a new jury has found the man accused of starting the devastating 2025 Palisades fire in Los Angeles guilty.
-
This year's U.N. climate conference was bigger than ever. But that doesn't necessarily mean there was progress.
-
In North Carolina, Republican lawmakers redrew voting maps, aiming to gain one seat in Congress. Instead, they lost two seats, in a classic example of what political scientists call a "dummymander."
-
On the third Thursday of November, the French celebrate the annual release of the Beaujolais Nouveau, a fruity, young (nouveau) red wine famous for tasting marvelously…mediocre.
-
Hakeem Jeffries is set to become the first-ever African American speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. NPR's Scott Simon talks to Jason Zengerle of The New Yorker about the rise of Jeffries.
-
As President Trump met with Russian and Chinese counterparts, Ukraine and its European allies were left out of the talks. NPR's Scott Simon talks with Phillips O'Brien of St. Andrew's University.
-
NPR's Scott Simon and sports reporter Michele Steele talk about the NFL's thanksgiving week schedule, the expansion of the college football playoff format.
-
A permitting reform bill in the Senate could help speed the development of renewable energy projects, but it's splitting environmentalists over other provisions that help the oil and gas industry.
-
President Trump returned from his trip to Asia, saying it was one of the most successful presidential visits to that continent -- or anywhere else -- in American history.
Fall 2026 Resiliency Strategy Series
Major Partner
Event Sponsors