EEO and FINANCIAL REPORTS

EEO Public File Report

Stations WTEB(FM), WKNS(FM), WBJD(FM) and WZNB(FM)

August 1, 2022 – July 31, 2023

During the period August 1, 2022 through July 31, 2023, Craven Community College (“the College”) hired 4 new employees for the stations employment unit consisting of noncommercial educational Stations WTEB(FM), New Bern, NC, WKNS(FM), Kinston, NC, WBJD(FM), Atlantic Beach, NC and WZNB(FM), New Bern, NC. These employment unit stations are operated together by the College as Public Radio East.

Information regarding these hires is as follows:

Position Filled: News Reporter

Recruitment Source of Hire: NCCCS

Recruitment Sources of Contacted - The recruitment sources contacted in connection with seeking to employ someone to fill the open position, and the number of interviewees referred by each, as follows:

Recruitment Source Number of Applicants

2

Referred

HigherEdjobs.com

Kevin Varner – kevinv@higheredjobs.com

1010 Lake Street, Suite 611

Oak Park, IL 60301

814-861-3080 x204

MatchForce.com http://www.matchforce.org

NC Military Pipeline https://ncmilitarypipeline.org

NC Works Reeshema Walker– reeshema.walker@nccommmerce.com

NCCCS Nccommunitycolleges.edu

200 West Jones Street

Raleigh, NC 27603

919-807-7100

Craven Community College NeoGov website

Katherine Tuttle – tuttlek@cravencc.edu

800 College Court

New Bern, NC 28562

252-638-7335

Referral

Other

Total Interviewees

Position Filled: Assistant General Manager

Position Filled: Development Coordinator

Position Filled: Accounting Assistant

The hiring process for open positions within the employment unit are undertaken through the College’s separate Human Resources Department (“HRD”).

General Outreach Efforts - The College routinely engages in extensive activities and programs designed to promote workforce development and employment and to raise awareness of the availability of employment positions in broadcasting. Two such programs, which have long been available on the College’s campus, include:

Small Business Center - The objective of Craven Community College’s Small Business Center is to increase the success rate and the number of viable small businesses in Craven County by providing high quality, readily accessible assistance to prospective and existing small businesses. Many such small businesses are minority and/or female owned.

Craven County JobLink Career Center – The College is a partner with the Craven County JobLink Career Center, which represents the major workforce agencies of Craven County and provides comprehensive employment and training services for job seekers and employers in a convenient, one-stop Career Center.

In addition to those on-campus efforts to promote workforce development, the College supports economic and workforce development by collaborating with organizations that foster business vitality and job growth. For example, the College partners with the Craven Economic Development Commission and its support organization, the Committee of 100, which champion efforts that broadly, support economic development throughout the county. The College is also a member of New Bern Swiss Bear, which promotes and helps to coordinate the revitalization of the New Bern downtown and the redevelopment of the waterfront.

In addition, Public Radio East is itself a member of the Carteret, New Bern and Onslow Chambers of Commerce.

These activities and relationships increase the College’s visibility among potential sources of job candidates and thus promote outreach generally.

Additionally, Denise Salerno, Executive Director of HR, regularly participated in the Craven County Annual Job Fair and maintained an extensive recruitment listing to post job openings.