Become a PRE Volunteer!

Volunteers are what make Public Radio East's value to the community unlimited! We understand that everyone has something unique to contribute, and we offer a variety of ways you can assist. Experience is not necessary to volunteer, just enthusiasm and commitment. We will provide training in exchange for your time and commitment. Volunteering is a great way to meet new people, gain valuable job and life enrichment, and have some community-spirited fun! Here are just a few ways you can volunteer at Public Radio East:



Answer telephone phones during the on-air fund drives.

Various clerical assignments including computer data entry, filing paperwork, and making telephone calls for information updates.

Assist with mailings in our membership department.

Become a PRE Ambassador and represent the station at cultural events across Eastern North Carolina.