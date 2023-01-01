You may be looking for a way to make a big difference in Eastern North Carolina. If you are 70½ or older, an IRA charitable rollover is a way you can help Public Radio East

Benefits of an IRA charitable rollover

Avoid taxes on transfers of up to $100,000 from your IRA to Public Radio East (A married couple can each contribute $100,000, for a total of $200,000 provided both are at least 70 ½ years of age and both have an IRA)

Satisfy your required minimum distribution (RMD) for the year

Reduce your taxable income, even if you do not itemize deductions

Make a gift that is not subject to the deduction limits on charitable gifts

Help further the work and mission of our organization

How an IRA charitable rollover gift works

1. Contact your IRA plan administrator to make a gift from your IRA to us. You may use this sample letter: Public Radio East Sample Letter to IRA Administrator.pdf

2. Your IRA funds will be directly transferred to our organization to help continue our important work.

3. Please note that IRA charitable rollover gifts do not qualify for a charitable deduction.

4. Include your name and address as the donor on record to ensure PRE can properly credit this donation. PRE’s tax identification number is 56-18027728.

Contact us

If you have any questions about an IRA charitable rollover gift, please contact us. We would be happy to assist you and answer any questions you might have.

Please see the IRS’s latest news release regarding IRA rollover donations

https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/reminder-to-ira-owners-age-70-and-a-half-or-over-qualified-charitable-distributions-are-great-options-for-making-tax-free-gifts-to-charity

The information is not intended as legal or tax advice. For such advice, please consult an attorney or tax advisor.



