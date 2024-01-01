Thank You Gifts
Support Public Radio East with a donation and choose from a variety of thank you gifts that celebrate your commitment to trusted news, treasured classical music, and exceptional programming.
Please allow 6-8 weeks for delivery of premiums. Availability limited to inventory.
For your $60 ($5/month) pledge: PRE Tote Bag
· Reusable Tote Bag w/ Custom PRE Logo & Long Handles. Made from recycled water bottles. Measuring 15.5"L X 3.5"W X 14"H
For your $100 ($8.34/month) pledge: PRE Tumbler
· PRE 14 Oz. Steel w/Plastic Lining Travel Tumbler with PRE logo
For your $120 ($10/month) pledge: PRE Logo-T-shirt or I "Heart" NPR Pet Leash
· White with PRE logo, short sleeved, cotton/poly blend. Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, XL, and XXL.
· ¾" wide by 70" long nylon/polyester pet leash carries the screen printed I "heart" NPR logo.
For your $150 ($12.50/month) pledge: NPR Nerd T-shirt or NPR News Socks
· Short sleeve heather grey t-shirt with “Public Radio Nerd” across the front, and the NPR logo below. Available in 2XL only.
· NPR News unisex socks featuring the “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered” logos. One size fits most. – NEW
For your $180 ($15.00/month) pledge: PRE Logo Mug or I "Heart" Public Radio Ceramic Camp Mug
· 11 Oz. Duo-Tone Collection Ceramic Mug with the PRE logo
· 12 Oz. I “heart” Public Radio Ceramic Camp Mug – NEW
For your $300 ($25.00/month) pledge: “STAND WITH THE FACTS” Hoodie or Child’s Rocking Chair
· Blue zip-up hoodie with “Stand With The Facts” and the NPR logo. Available in XL only.
· An adorable child sized bear rocking chair with footstool, made from premium wood.
MEMBERSHIP BENEFITS
The items below are automatically included in addition to any Thank You gifts!
PRE Digital MemberCard - $180 ($15.00/month) Sustaining Member donation
PRE Digital MemberCard for your $180 pledge as a PRE Sustaining Member. Two for one dining, plus savings on services, shopping, hotels, car rentals, flights, and popular attractions.
Public Radio East Day Sponsorship - $300 gift
Pick the day, (based on availability), to send birthday, anniversary, congratulation, or remembrance messages. Each message is broadcast on air four times during the day you select. The form will be mailed to you for the details about the day. PRE must receive the form three weeks before the selected date.