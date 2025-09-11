Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series

It’s been more than 40 years since the drinking water at Camp Lejeune was found to be contaminated by industrial solvents and other chemicals the CDC found -- in animal studies -- can cause cancers and other illnesses after long-term exposure. More than a million people may have been exposed, but even after a law was passed allowing them to sue the federal government for damages, very few of the more than 400,000 claims filed has moved forward.



Public Radio East News Director Annette Weston spoke with victims of the toxic water, North Carolina lawmakers working to make improvements to the initial legislation that led to the court cases, and an attorney handling hundreds of the claims made by those who were sickened.