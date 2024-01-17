Local Features

-
Compost is a big industry in North Carolina that has steadily — and quietly — grown for decades. A new law incentivizes the industry by eliminating the sales tax on compost for farmers.
-
NCDPI's annual report was largely positive, saying students statewide are on track to redress pandemic learning loss, according to state test scores over the last two years.
-
Designed by local artists, the mural will contain a QR code that will provide information on Drug Recovery Courts, local AA and NA meetings, and other rehabilitative services.
-
If approved, the ShotSpotter system will be installed in a single square mile of New Bern. Police Chief Patrick Gallagher says it will help officers arrive more quickly and more often to incidents of gunfire.
-
Lawyers for Camp Lejeune toxic water victims are fighting what they say is a “misguided” effort by the government to ban jury trials in thousands of claims for compensation.