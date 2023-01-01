© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina
The Sound on PRE News & Ideas
Weekdays, 8 pm-midnight on PRE News & Ideas
Hosted by Neal Ganaway

Four hours of Americana, roots rock and so much more with an emphasis on performers from North Carolina . . . Ocracoke Island's Molasses Creek, Wilmington's Bag of Toys, the Triangle's Red Clay Ramblers, Asheville's Underhill Rose . . . we travel the mountains to the coast to present the state's best musicians.

Georgia-based Americana artists Sam Burchfield (right) stopped by PRE Studios for an interview with The Sound's Neal Ganaway (left).
Ryan Shaffer
/
PRE News & Ideas
The Sound on PRE News & Ideas
A sneak peak of Sam Burchfield's next album
Sam Burchfield is currently touring for his second album Scoundrel, but in an interview with The Sound, he played two, stripped-down versions of songs from his next album.
Jake Ybarra (right), a singer-songwriter from Greenville, S.C., stopped by the studios to speak with PRE's Neal Ganaway (left), host of The Sound, about his debut album "Something in the Water."
The Sound on PRE News & Ideas
Live at PRE: Jake Ybarra's journey to storytelling, songwriting
There were many passions — baseball, public policy — that Jake Ybarra turned his attention to, but he always returned to music. Now, the South Carolinian has released his first full-length album, Something in the Water.
Darling West, a Norwegian husband-and-wife duo, performing live at PRE studios.
PRE News
Norwegian folk duo Darling West performs live at PRE studios, talks latest album
The Norwegian folk duo Darling West is comprised of husband and wife Mari Sandvær Kreken and Tor Egil Kreken. Their music has been described as roots-inspired, indie pop, and “cosmic folk.” They stopped by the studio to play some music and share their latest album.