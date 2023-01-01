The Sound on PRE News & Ideas
Weekdays, 8 pm-midnight on PRE News & Ideas
Four hours of Americana, roots rock and so much more with an emphasis on performers from North Carolina . . . Ocracoke Island's Molasses Creek, Wilmington's Bag of Toys, the Triangle's Red Clay Ramblers, Asheville's Underhill Rose . . . we travel the mountains to the coast to present the state's best musicians.
Sam Burchfield is currently touring for his second album Scoundrel, but in an interview with The Sound, he played two, stripped-down versions of songs from his next album.
There were many passions — baseball, public policy — that Jake Ybarra turned his attention to, but he always returned to music. Now, the South Carolinian has released his first full-length album, Something in the Water.
The Norwegian folk duo Darling West is comprised of husband and wife Mari Sandvær Kreken and Tor Egil Kreken. Their music has been described as roots-inspired, indie pop, and “cosmic folk.” They stopped by the studio to play some music and share their latest album.