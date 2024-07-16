© 2024 Public Radio East
Feelin' hot, hot, hot; excessive heat warning in place in eastern North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 16, 2024 at 6:59 AM EDT
An excessive heat warning is in place across eastern North Carolina, with feels-like temperatures as high as 109.
An excessive heat warning is in place across eastern North Carolina, with feels-like temperatures as high as 109.

Hot and wet. That’s the forecast through Wednesday in eastern North Carolina.

Science and Operations Officer Dan Leins with the National Weather Service in Raleigh says an excessive heat warning is in place across ENC, and it could feel as hot as 109 in spots.

"We are looking at some extremely hot temperatures," he said, "That's why we have the excessive heat warning out.”

In addition, the region could see some rain every afternoon early this week.

"Pretty much rinse and repeat every day through Wednesday, with some isolated very scattered afternoon showers, thunderstorms," Leins said, and added, "Really nothing to write home about. Nothing that's going to be severe.”

Beginning Thursday, a wetter weather pattern emerges and Leins says some spots could see 5 inches of rain from then into next weekend.
