NC Senator's bill would streamline process for businesses providing workers access to skills development programs

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 16, 2024 at 7:36 AM EDT
A North Carolina U.S. Senator has introduced a bill that would streamline the process for businesses providing their workers access to skills development programs.

Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) said the Employer-Directed Skills Act would also allow employers to offer skills development programs that meet their specific needs and provide partial reimbursements to employers for the costs of the programs.

As technology continues to transform our industries, Budd said it’s important to help workers get the skills they need to compete and succeed in today’s economy.

The Skills First Coalition called the bill a critical step in realigning the nation’s workforce system with the needs of employers.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It's the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others.
