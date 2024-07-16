NC Senator's bill would streamline process for businesses providing workers access to skills development programs

A North Carolina U.S. Senator has introduced a bill that would streamline the process for businesses providing their workers access to skills development programs.

Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) said the Employer-Directed Skills Act would also allow employers to offer skills development programs that meet their specific needs and provide partial reimbursements to employers for the costs of the programs.

As technology continues to transform our industries, Budd said it’s important to help workers get the skills they need to compete and succeed in today’s economy.

The Skills First Coalition called the bill a critical step in realigning the nation’s workforce system with the needs of employers.