New harvest reporting requirements for recreational and commercial fisheries delayed by one year

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 16, 2024 at 7:21 AM EDT
Southern Flounder.
Jesse Bissette, NWRC
New harvest reporting requirements for recreational and commercial fisheries have been delayed by one year and will now become effective on Dec. 1, 2025.

The N.C. General Assembly amended legislation from last fall that would have implemented the harvest reporting requirements this December.

The extension is meant to give the DEQ’s Division of Marine Fisheries and the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission more time to explain the requirements to people and to assure them that the reporting process and tool are user-friendly.

The legislation requires that any person who recreationally harvests Red Drum, flounder, Spotted Seatrout, Striped Bass and Weakfish report the catch to the DMF.

The law also requires anyone holding a commercial fishing license to report all fish harvested to DMF, regardless of sale.
Annette Weston
Annette Weston
