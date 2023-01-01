© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio East is brewing up something special... introducing the PRE Coffee Club!

PRE is collaborating with Lanoca Coffee Company of Farmville, NC to offer four distinct coffees - from a unique blended light roast to a bold, complex dark roast sourced from the rainforests of Indonesia.

"PRE Regional News" Coffee
This light roast coffee, blended with help from PRE’s News Team, features an inviting aroma and a flavor profile that includes a delightful balance of citrus and chocolate notes, with a subtle sweetness that lingers on the palate. The combination of 60% Peruvian Las Damas de San Ignacio and 40% Honduras Mira Flores coffee beans showcases the unique characteristics of each region. The Honduran beans contribute acidity and brightness while the Peruvian beans provide a smooth, well-rounded body.
"History Here" Coffee
Sourced from the high-altitude plantations of the renowned coffee-growing regions of Columbia, this medium roast Colombia Supremo single source coffee provides an exceptional balance between the inherent brightness and the robust body of the beans. The aroma is floral and fruity with a subtle earthiness. The taste delivers a gentle acidity along with pleasant citrus and chocolate notes. A PRE staff favorite.
"The Choral Tradition" Coffee
Host of The Choral Tradition Finley Woolston likes his coffee strong! Dive into a symphony of flavors with the Sumantra Madheling Aceh dark roast. The aroma from this coffee rises like a harmonious choral crescendo, filling the air with a composition of earthy bass notes and spicy tenors. Each sip reveals complexity and boldness. The coffee’s mild acidity and creamy body is accompanied by notes of chocolate, spice, and cedar. This dark roast coffee is sure to leave your taste buds applauding for an encore!
"The Sound" Coffee
Unwind from the day as you listen to The Sound and sip on this medium roast decaf coffee crafted from the organic beans of Honduras. The beans undergo the Mountain Water Process, which is a natural and environmentally friendly way to remove caffeine from the coffee beans while retaining much of the coffee’s original flavor. Delicate and smooth, this brew has a mellow acidity and subtle sweetness with hints of citrus and chocolate.
Brewing a perfect pot of coffee can be a simple and enjoyable process. Here are some instructions to get you started!

Ingredients and Tools:

Coffee Beans: Start with high-quality, freshly roasted coffee beans. Choose a roast level that suits your taste preferences.

Water: Use clean, filtered water. The water temperature should be between 195°F to 205°F (90°C to 96°C).

Coffee Grinder: If possible, grind your coffee just before brewing for the freshest flavor.

Coffee Maker: There are various types of coffee makers available, such as drip brewers, pour-over setups, French press, or AeroPress. For beginners, a drip coffee maker is often the most straightforward.