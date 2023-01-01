Ingredients and Tools:

Coffee Beans: Start with high-quality, freshly roasted coffee beans. Choose a roast level that suits your taste preferences.

Water: Use clean, filtered water. The water temperature should be between 195°F to 205°F (90°C to 96°C).

Coffee Grinder: If possible, grind your coffee just before brewing for the freshest flavor.

Coffee Maker: There are various types of coffee makers available, such as drip brewers, pour-over setups, French press, or AeroPress. For beginners, a drip coffee maker is often the most straightforward.