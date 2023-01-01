"The Choral Tradition" Coffee

The host of "The Choral Tradition" Finley Woolston likes his coffee strong! Dive into a symphony of flavors with the Sumantra Madheling Aceh dark roast. The aroma from this coffee rises like a harmonious choral crescendo, filling the air with a composition of earthy bass notes and spicy tenors. Each sip reveals complexity and boldness. The coffee’s mild acidity and creamy body is accompanied by notes of chocolate, spice, and cedar. This dark roast coffee is sure to leave your taste buds applauding for an encore!