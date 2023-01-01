© 2023 Public Radio East
"PRE Regional News" Coffee

This light roast coffee, blended with help from PRE’s News Team, features an inviting aroma and a flavor profile that includes a delightful balance of citrus and chocolate notes, with a subtle sweetness that lingers on the palate. The combination of 60% Peruvian Las Damas de San Ignacio and 40% Honduras Mira Flores coffee beans showcases the unique characteristics of each region. The Honduran beans contribute acidity and brightness while the Peruvian beans provide a smooth, well-rounded body.