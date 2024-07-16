© 2024 Public Radio East
14,000 gallon sewage spill in Washington may have reached may have reached the Mitchell Branch

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 16, 2024 at 6:53 AM EDT
City officials say the discharge of untreated wastewater began on Sunday just before 6 a.m. and continued for more than 24 hours, until just after 8 a.m. on Monday.
City of Washington
A power failure at a pump station led to a large sewage spill in Washington.

14,000 gallons may have reached the Mitchell Branch in the Tar-Pamlico River Basin.

City crews were able to fix the malfunction within 10 minutes after discovering the problem, and officials say the Department of Environmental Quality has been notified.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
