14,000 gallon sewage spill in Washington may have reached may have reached the Mitchell Branch

A power failure at a pump station led to a large sewage spill in Washington.

City officials say the discharge of untreated wastewater began on Sunday just before 6 a.m. and continued for more than 24 hours, until just after 8 a.m. on Monday.

14,000 gallons may have reached the Mitchell Branch in the Tar-Pamlico River Basin.

City crews were able to fix the malfunction within 10 minutes after discovering the problem, and officials say the Department of Environmental Quality has been notified.