North Carolina Seafood Festival connects communities through local seafood

The 38th annual North Carolina Seafood Festival is returning to Morehead City this weekend. The N.C. Department of Agriculture said events like this really help connect the community with the state’s vital seafood production industry.

North Carolina’s seafood industry contributes nearly $300 million and thousands of jobs to the state’s economy. The NC Seafood Festival’s Executive Director, Virginia Yopp said the festival is all about getting back to the roots of the North Carolina community.

“It’s really what it's about. You know, it's about seafood from this area. We have a diverse diversification of fish that is unlike anywhere else.”

Yopp said one way that the festival is showcasing local seafood providers is through Got To Be NC verification.

“One thing we are doing and we're trying to kind of get back to the original purpose of this is, we are we are requiring vendors to purchase North Carolina seafood, and we're going to validate that through a third party.”

Marketing Specialist and Chef for NC Department of Agriculture, Chad Blackwelder, will be overseeing the Got To Be NC Seafood Cooking Stage this weekend. Blackwelder said it’s so important for people to see, taste, and learn about North Carolina seafood.

“You know, shopping locally definitely keeps the dollars in the community and you’re knowing that your food isn’t traveling as far.”

Keeping the dollars in the local economy brings the community closer to the diversity of locally produced seafood. Blackwelder said the cooking stage will highlight some of this diversity, especially the lesser known species indigenous to North Carolina.

“Bluefish, Spots, Mackerel, you know those are great fish when they’re fresh and they know how to be prepared. You know, the chefs are going to be showing how to handle some of those fish with various techniques and giving some good advice for folks.”

Blackwelder said the Department of Agriculture is prioritizing the connection between seafood producers and the public, hoping to bridge the knowledge gaps and bring the community closer to the people providing seafood to markets across the state and country.

“Hopefully the takeaway will be, you know, they can go home and try their hand at some of these dishes they see the chefs make.”

The Department of Agriculture’s Seafood Marketing Specialist, John Aydlett said events like the NC Seafood Festival give local producers a chance to grow their business.

“Majority of our fishing industry in North Carolina is primarily small family-owned businesses, and so when you’re buying that local seafood product, you’re supporting these small, family-owned businesses.”

Bringing the public face to face with fishmongers, oyster farmers and shrimpers promotes the positive social and economic impact the seafood industry has across North Carolina.

“You get to know how it’s caught, get to know the people, and you know that it’s going to be a good, fresh product.”

The festival will feature live music, an oyster shucking contest, educational booths and seafood as far as the eye can see. It’s a three day event, running from Oct. 4th to 6th.