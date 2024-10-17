Harris-Walz campaign appeals to Republican and independent voters ahead of early voting

Harris’ campaign launched the “Republicans for Harris-Walz” initiative yesterday, showcasing endorsements from notable Republicans and aiming to sway those disenchanted with Trump.

Former Republican congressman from Illinois, Joe Walsh spoke at a Harris-Walz event yesterday about leaving the Republican party behind.

“As you know, for most of my life I was a Republican. Today, I am no longer a Republican and I am not at all proud of what my former party has become.”

Walsh said he is enthusiastically supporting Vice President Harris and Governor Walz for the 2024 Election.

As North Carolina’s early voting starts today, Walsh said regardless of party, he encourages people to get to the polls.

“People can get out and cast their ballots now and make their voices heard in this election."

Walsh said voter turnout is going to shape this election, especially in swing states, and he criticized Trump and vice presidential candidate JD Vance for spreading disinformation about early voting in the 2020 election.

“But we cannot and should not forget why so many in Trump’s own base distrust early voting because of the lies that Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans have pushed about it for years.”

As the Harris campaign intensifies its outreach to Republican and independent voters in North Carolina, the outcome could hinge on whether she can convert skepticism into support.