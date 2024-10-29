Election Officials face threats amid rising misinformation

Since the 2020 General Election, violent threats, misinformation and partisan pressure have increased for Election Officials across the country and North Carolina.

As election day approaches, local polling sites are facing the repercussions of persistent mis- and disinformation, which puts Election Officials at risk of baseless attacks and damages the public’s trust in elections. Director of Elections for Carteret County, Caitlin Sabadish said safety is a top priority.

“We actually received a threat yesterday to one of four precinct officials, then we had to call local law enforcement and they did respond.”

Sabadish said the polls have been extremely busy, and under oath, precinct officials are continuing to enforce “peace and good order” at polling sites.

“So our precinct officials, we trained them and they’re prepared for the high volume that we’re expecting to see, and it has been just that. We’ve had lines out the door almost everyday at every one of our early voting locations. So we’re expecting the high volume.”

With a high voter turnout, Subadish said it’s important to remember that Election Officials are working to keep voting running as smoothly as possible for every voter.

“You know, overall voters really have been patient and understanding with what is going on. I think that they realize and understand that the precinct officials are doing the best that they can with the volume that we have.”

Sabadish said voters should do their research and come to the polls with a photo I.D. ready to vote.