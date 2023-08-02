© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE News

PRE News Brief: Private school enrollment is up 10%, Gov. Cooper skeptical of budget deal, and a new bacteria found in NC from chiggers

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published August 2, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT

A new study shows that chiggers carrying a typhus bacteria that has never been documented in the U.S has been found in North Carolina. The CDC says symptoms like headache and fever usually start with 10 days, and that it can be treated with a common antibiotic.

Gov. Roy Cooper is skeptical of a proposed tax agreement by Republican legislative leaders would protect revenues needed within state government to fund pressing needs.

North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall says her department needs more funding to handle a 70% increase in filings to create new businesses. Marshall says filing fees aren’t aren't enough to help the agency keep up.

Private school enrollment rose 10% in North Carolina last year, according to data released yesterday. The increase comes as legislators prepare to dramatically expand public subsidies for private school tuition.

Rodanthe has received reassurance to fund a beach nourishment study, the first step in a project seeking to protect the rapidly eroding township, but geologists warn more will be needed to preserve the town.

Drivers in Greenville should expect closures and delays during the early morning hours for training exercises downtown over the next few weeks. Dates and times here.

Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
