© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PRE News

Rodanthe looks to beach nourishment to offset shore erosion

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published August 2, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT
One of the homes on Ocean Drive in Rodanthe that collapsed last February.
(Photo: National Park Service)
One of the homes on Ocean Drive in Rodanthe that collapsed last February.

Rodanthe has received reassurance for funds for a beach nourishment study, the first step in a project to protect the rapidly eroding township.

District 3 House Republican Greg Murphy, who represents Dare County, told county commissioners he'll put forth a bill early next year to fund half of the $1.5 million study. Dare County will pick up the second half.

Beach nourishment provides additional storm protection for homes and businesses on the coast by adding sand to the beach, making it wider and higher.

Geologists from East Carolina University and Duke University say it's not enough to counteract the 14- to 20 feet of erosion that happens annually. Other studies say it'll take millions of cubic yards of sand and more than $40 million dollars to offset 5 years of erosion along a 5 mile strand.

PRE News
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
See stories by Ryan Shaffer