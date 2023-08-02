Rodanthe looks to beach nourishment to offset shore erosion

Rodanthe has received reassurance for funds for a beach nourishment study, the first step in a project to protect the rapidly eroding township.

District 3 House Republican Greg Murphy, who represents Dare County, told county commissioners he'll put forth a bill early next year to fund half of the $1.5 million study. Dare County will pick up the second half.

Beach nourishment provides additional storm protection for homes and businesses on the coast by adding sand to the beach, making it wider and higher.

Geologists from East Carolina University and Duke University say it's not enough to counteract the 14- to 20 feet of erosion that happens annually. Other studies say it'll take millions of cubic yards of sand and more than $40 million dollars to offset 5 years of erosion along a 5 mile strand.