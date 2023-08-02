© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PRE News

Expect road closures in Greenville for Fire Rescue trainings

PRE News & Ideas
Published August 2, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT

Drivers in Greenville should expect closures and delays during the early morning hours for training exercises downtown over the next few weeks.

Greenville Fire Rescue officials say they will be training in the city of Greenville Parking Deck on West 4th Street from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. through August 3 and again on August 8 through August 10.

In addition, 4th Street between Evans Street and Reade Street will be closed and Cotanche Street between 3rd Street and 5th Street will be down to one lane.

The parking garage and businesses in those areas will remain open.

PRE News