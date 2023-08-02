Expect road closures in Greenville for Fire Rescue trainings

Drivers in Greenville should expect closures and delays during the early morning hours for training exercises downtown over the next few weeks.

Greenville Fire Rescue officials say they will be training in the city of Greenville Parking Deck on West 4th Street from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. through August 3 and again on August 8 through August 10.

In addition, 4th Street between Evans Street and Reade Street will be closed and Cotanche Street between 3rd Street and 5th Street will be down to one lane.

The parking garage and businesses in those areas will remain open.