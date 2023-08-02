Gov. Cooper skeptical Republican state budget deal won't prevent shortfalls

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper says he's skeptical an apparent tax agreement by Republican legislative leaders would protect revenues needed within state government to fund pressing needs.

He made the comments Tuesday, the day after House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger revealed a few details about how they hope to cut individual income taxes more.

Cooper opposes additional tax reductions for the highest wage-earners. The tax changes will be contained within a final state budget that's still being negotiated. Cooper said whether he'll sign that budget law will depend on all the details.