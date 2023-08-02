© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE News

Gov. Cooper skeptical Republican state budget deal won't prevent shortfalls

PRE News & Ideas | By Gary Robertson, AP
Published August 2, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks with reporters after the Council of State meeting at the Department of Transportation headquarters in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Cooper said he's not convinced that details within a tax-cut agreement reached between Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore will protect the state from revenue shortfalls.
Gary D. Robertson
/
Associated Press
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks with reporters after the Council of State meeting at the Department of Transportation headquarters in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Cooper said he's not convinced that details within a tax-cut agreement reached between Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore will protect the state from revenue shortfalls.

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper says he's skeptical an apparent tax agreement by Republican legislative leaders would protect revenues needed within state government to fund pressing needs.

He made the comments Tuesday, the day after House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger revealed a few details about how they hope to cut individual income taxes more.

Cooper opposes additional tax reductions for the highest wage-earners. The tax changes will be contained within a final state budget that's still being negotiated. Cooper said whether he'll sign that budget law will depend on all the details.

