Former deputy found not guilty of assault at Native American archaeological site in Carteret County

A former Onslow County Sheriff’s deputy has been found not guilty of assault and making threats after a dispute at a Native American archaeological site in Carteret County last year.

Related content: Violent incident over Native archaeological site at Cedar Point

A District Court judge found James De La O, Jr. not guilty of two counts of communicating threats, assault on a female, and making a false report. A second assault on a female charge was dismissed.

De La O was charged after a group of Native Americans say they were attacked as a prayer service was wrapping up at the Bridge View subdivision where artifacts were found.

Related content: Special prosecutor named in case of former deputy accused of assaulting Native American woman at archaeological site

The N.C. Office of State Archaeology reported that thousands of Native artifacts were unearthed at the development and called it one of the most significant sites uncovered in North Carolina.

De La O was accused of body slamming a woman to the ground and verbally threatening two people after the woman and others were present to pay respect to the archeological site.

Related content: Trial for former deputy accused of assault in confrontation with Native American group delayed to early summer