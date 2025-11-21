© 2025 Public Radio East
Former deputy found not guilty of assault at Native American archaeological site in Carteret County

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 21, 2025 at 9:02 AM EST
7 Directions of Service
Former Onslow County Sheriff’s Deputy James De la O, Jr. is charged with making threats, assault on a woman, and filing a false police report. He’s expected to be in court Wednesday morning. A national civil rights activist is appealing to the Carteret County District Attorney to upgrade the charges to include ethnic intimidation.

A former Onslow County Sheriff’s deputy has been found not guilty of assault and making threats after a dispute at a Native American archaeological site in Carteret County last year.

A District Court judge found James De La O, Jr. not guilty of two counts of communicating threats, assault on a female, and making a false report. A second assault on a female charge was dismissed.

De La O was charged after a group of Native Americans say they were attacked as a prayer service was wrapping up at the Bridge View subdivision where artifacts were found.

The N.C. Office of State Archaeology reported that thousands of Native artifacts were unearthed at the development and called it one of the most significant sites uncovered in North Carolina.

De La O was accused of body slamming a woman to the ground and verbally threatening two people after the woman and others were present to pay respect to the archeological site.

Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
