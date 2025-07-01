© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Special prosecutor named in case of former deputy accused of assaulting Native American woman at archaeological site

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 1, 2025 at 6:31 AM EDT
Former Onslow County Sheriff’s Deputy James De la O, Jr. is charged with making threats, assault on a woman, and filing a false police report. He’s expected to be in court Wednesday morning. A national civil rights activist is appealing to the Carteret County District Attorney to upgrade the charges to include ethnic intimidation.
7 Directions of Service
Former Onslow County Sheriff’s Deputy James De la O, Jr. is charged with making threats, assault on a woman, and filing a false police report. He’s expected to be in court Wednesday morning. A national civil rights activist is appealing to the Carteret County District Attorney to upgrade the charges to include ethnic intimidation.

A special prosecutor will oversee the case of a former Onslow County deputy who was charged with assaulting a Native American woman at an eastern North Carolina Native American archaeological site last summer.

Amber Barwick is a resource prosecutor with the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys.

Previous coverage: Violent incident over Native archaeological site at Cedar Point

Soon after the Office of State Archaeology released a report last summer that said thousands of Native American artifacts were found during construction at the Bridge View housing development in Cedar Point, the Tuscarora Nation of North Carolina held a ceremony there to honor their ancestors.

The site at the Bridge View housing development in Cedar Point is where thousands of Native artifacts have been unearthed and is now at the center of a violent interaction between Indigenous people seeking the site's protection and local residents.
Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
/
Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
The site at the Bridge View housing development in Cedar Point is where thousands of Native artifacts were unearthed and is now at the center of a violent interaction between Native people and local residents.

As they were leaving the site, video from witnesses at the scene appears to show James De La O (DEH-loh) Jr., an off-duty deputy who lives in the neighborhood, approach the group, and the incident turned violent.

Previous coverage: Former ENC deputy accused of assaulting people holding a vigil at an American Indian burial site expected in court

De La O Jr. is charged with communicating threats, assaulting a woman, and making a false police report. He’s accused of body slamming a woman to the ground and verbally threatening two other people.

Trenton Broadwell is also charged with assault by pointing a gun, and Bobby Lowery and Joey Jacobs are charged with second-degree trespassing in connection to the incident.

 Previous coverage: Trial for former deputy accused of assault in confrontation with Native American group delayed to early summer
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston