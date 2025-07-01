Special prosecutor named in case of former deputy accused of assaulting Native American woman at archaeological site

A special prosecutor will oversee the case of a former Onslow County deputy who was charged with assaulting a Native American woman at an eastern North Carolina Native American archaeological site last summer.

Amber Barwick is a resource prosecutor with the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys.

Soon after the Office of State Archaeology released a report last summer that said thousands of Native American artifacts were found during construction at the Bridge View housing development in Cedar Point, the Tuscarora Nation of North Carolina held a ceremony there to honor their ancestors.

Department of Natural and Cultural Resources / Department of Natural and Cultural Resources The site at the Bridge View housing development in Cedar Point is where thousands of Native artifacts were unearthed and is now at the center of a violent interaction between Native people and local residents.

As they were leaving the site, video from witnesses at the scene appears to show James De La O (DEH-loh) Jr., an off-duty deputy who lives in the neighborhood, approach the group, and the incident turned violent.

De La O Jr. is charged with communicating threats, assaulting a woman, and making a false police report. He’s accused of body slamming a woman to the ground and verbally threatening two other people.

Trenton Broadwell is also charged with assault by pointing a gun, and Bobby Lowery and Joey Jacobs are charged with second-degree trespassing in connection to the incident.

