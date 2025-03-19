© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power, HD currently unavailable.

Former ENC deputy accused of assaulting people holding a vigil at an American Indian burial site expected in court

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 19, 2025 at 6:24 AM EDT
Former Onslow County Sheriff’s Deputy James De la O, Jr. is charged with making threats, assault on a woman, and filing a false police report. He’s expected to be in court Wednesday morning. A national civil rights activist is appealing to the Carteret County District Attorney to upgrade the charges to include ethnic intimidation.
7 Directions of Service
Former Onslow County Sheriff’s Deputy James De la O, Jr. is charged with making threats, assault on a woman, and filing a false police report. He’s expected to be in court Wednesday morning. A national civil rights activist is appealing to the Carteret County District Attorney to upgrade the charges to include ethnic intimidation.

A national activist and several other native Americans will be at the Carteret County Courthouse on Wednesday as the trial of a former law enforcement officer accused of attacking people holding a vigil at an American Indian burial site gets underway.

Early last summer, the Office of State Archaeology released a report saying thousands of Native American artifacts were found during construction at the Bridge View housing development in Cedar Point.

Soon after, the Tuscarora Nation of North Carolina conducted a ceremony there to honor their ancestors, and as they were leaving the site witnesses said a man approached the group angry about their presence and the incident turned violent.

Former Onslow County Sheriff’s Deputy James De la O, Jr. is charged with making threats, assault on a woman, and filing a false police report. He’s expected to be in court Wednesday morning.

True Healing Under God's founder and national activist John C. Barnett is appealing to the Carteret County District Attorney to upgrade the charges to include ethnic intimidation.

Barnett said, "To know that this officer tried to force these tax paying Indians off of this property is appalling. The truth in the matter is the Native American Indians were here way before his forefathers were. "
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston