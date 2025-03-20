© 2025 Public Radio East
Trial for former deputy accused of assault in confrontation with Native American group delayed to early summer

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 20, 2025 at 6:18 AM EDT
Former Onslow County Sheriff’s Deputy James De la O, Jr. is charged with making threats, assault on a woman, and filing a false police report. He’s expected to be in court Wednesday morning. A national civil rights activist is appealing to the Carteret County District Attorney to upgrade the charges to include ethnic intimidation.
7 Directions of Service
The trial of an eastern North Carolina deputy accused of assaulting a group of native Americans that gathered at a recently discovered burial ground in Cedar Point last year has been delayed.

Former Onslow County Sheriff deputy James De La O, Jr. is charged with assaulting Jane Jacobs – who was among those gathered at the archeological site in the Bridge View neighborhood last June.

A new court date has been set for June 30th, one year after the original confrontation.

Annette Weston
