Trial for former deputy accused of assault in confrontation with Native American group delayed to early summer

The trial of an eastern North Carolina deputy accused of assaulting a group of native Americans that gathered at a recently discovered burial ground in Cedar Point last year has been delayed.

Former Onslow County Sheriff deputy James De La O, Jr. is charged with assaulting Jane Jacobs – who was among those gathered at the archeological site in the Bridge View neighborhood last June.

A new court date has been set for June 30th, one year after the original confrontation.

