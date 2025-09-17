© 2025 Public Radio East
Homeowner served notice of violation tied to ongoing pollution of Slocum Creek

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 17, 2025 at 5:34 AM EDT
In sampling of the southwest prong of Slocum Creek, Sound Rivers' water quality specialist found that failing septic systems are very likely the source of elevated levels of bacteria.
Sound Rivers
Craven County is taking action to end the ongoing pollution of a creek in Havelock.

The county health department recently issued a notice of violation to a homeowner in the area of Wolf Pit Branch, which Sound Rivers determined last year was one source of bacteria flowing into the creek.

Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop and Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register met with Havelock Mayor Will Lewis, Public Utilities Director Rick Day and Havelock Town Manager Chris McGee to discuss their latest findings about the ongoing pollution of Slocum Creek.
Sound Rivers
File: Slocum Creek.

Health officials are working with the property owner to ensure timely repairs.

Sound Rivers began tracking the Slocum Creek pollution problem in 2023, after the water samples collected for the Swim Guide program consistently failed to meet recreational water-quality standards.

The investigation identified the source of bacteria as human through DNA testing, and tracked it to a home with a malfunctioning septic system outside of town.

Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop said Slocum Creek failed Swim Guide testing 13 out of 14 times this summer.
Annette Weston
