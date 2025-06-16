© 2025 Public Radio East
Riverkeepers partner with Institute of Marine Sciences for water quality sampling on Slocum Creek

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 16, 2025 at 11:04 AM EDT
In sampling of the southwest prong of Slocum Creek, Sound Rivers' water quality specialist found that failing septic systems are very likely the source of elevated levels of bacteria.
Sound Rivers
Sound Rivers has partnered with the University of North Carolina’s Institute of Marine Sciences to perform water quality sampling on Slocum Creek in Havelock.

Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register said through that partnership, the organization can test for significantly more parameters than they can usually accomplish with in-house staff and resources.

Sound Rivers has been investigating the source of Slocum Creek’s pollution since 2023, when weekly Swim Guide sampling at the creek’s boating access consistently returned very high levels of bacteria in the water.

The Riverkeeping team narrowed down the source to a small tributary of Slocum Creek, Wolf Pit Branch, and possible septic tank system failures at homes near the water there.

UNC staff will be doing monthly sampling in both dry and post-rain conditions, while the Riverkeeping team will continue with source-tracking work in the Wolf Pit area of the creek.

Sound Rivers has been working with the Town of Havelock, Craven County, and community residents to resolve the issue for the past year.
Annette Weston
Annette Weston
