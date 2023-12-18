Likely source of E.coli pollution in Havelock's Slocum Creek identified

The likely source of pollution identified this year in a creek that runs through Havelock has been identified.

Water testing this summer at the public boating access at Slocum Creek continually showed high levels of E. coli, and further DNA testing by Sound Rivers showed the source was human.

The Town of Havelock conducted CCTV camera and smoke testing to determine whether its sewer system was the culprit, but the system passed.

Riverkeepers on kayaks investigated further along the creek and say the E.coli is likely coming from outdated septic lines.

They say the next step is getting the county on board to identify the septic systems in the area