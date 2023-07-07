The Great Lakes Fire in the Croatan National Forest is now fully contained

The forest fire that started two-and-a-half months ago in the Croatan National Forest is now 100% contained.

The U.S. Forest Service said it cost $12 million dollars to get the Great Lakes Fire under control and put a perimeter around it to keep it from spreading.

The fire was first noticed on April 19th and grew from 7,000 to more than more than 32,000 acres in the space of two days.

Ryan Shaffer / PRE News & Ideas The sky in New Bern has darkened as firefighters tackle the 7,000-acre fire in the Croatan National Forest between Maysville and Havelock. Ash is coming down in New Bern.

On Friday, April 22, smoke from the fire impacted the air quality in New Bern, Greenville, Kinston and Washington, and it could be seen as far away as Jacksonville.

Specialty wildfire crews were brought in to help contain and put out the fire.

Wildfire in the Croatan National Forest

The cause remains under investigation, but officials said it was started by a person or people.

Read more:

Wildfire in the Croatan: 7,000 acres burning, poor air quality halts after school activities

Great Lake fire grows to 35,000 acres, southern region wildfire crew bringing help to ENC

Southern U.S. regional wildfire fighters join battle against Croatan National Forest blaze

Change in weather expected to be beneficial in fighting Great Lake fire in the Croatan National Forest

Great Lake fire now 49% contained, crews flooding the forest floor to battle deep burning ground fire

Smoke dried pine needles impacting Great Lakes Fire in Croatan National Forest

Great Lakes Fire now 90 percent contained

Great Lakes Fire 95% contained, road repairs underway