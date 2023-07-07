© 2023 Public Radio East
The Great Lakes Fire in the Croatan National Forest is now fully contained

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 7, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT
Fire in the Croatan National Forest on April 21, 2023. The fire was first noticed on April 19th and grew from 7,000 to more than more than 32,000 acres in the space of two days.

The forest fire that started two-and-a-half months ago in the Croatan National Forest is now 100% contained.

The U.S. Forest Service said it cost $12 million dollars to get the Great Lakes Fire under control and put a perimeter around it to keep it from spreading.

The fire was first noticed on April 19th and grew from 7,000 to more than more than 32,000 acres in the space of two days.

On Friday, April 22, smoke from the fire impacted the air quality in New Bern, Greenville, Kinston and Washington, and it could be seen as far away as Jacksonville.

Specialty wildfire crews were brought in to help contain and put out the fire.
Wildfire in the Croatan National Forest

The cause remains under investigation, but officials said it was started by a person or people.

