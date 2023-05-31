Great Lakes Fire 95% contained, road repairs underway

The North Carolina Type III team has returned to their home units as progress on suppressing the Great Lakes fire continues.

The fire in the Croatan National Forest has burned 32,156 acres and is now 95 percent contained.

Officials said air and ground crews will continue to monitor the fire to identify hot spots and any areas of concern.

Wildland fire engines and other equipment will still be on the roads in the fire area and on US Hwy 70 between Havelock and New Bern.

Crews and equipment will continue to repair roads that were damaged during firefighting efforts.

District Ranger for the Croatan Ron Hudson said the repairs will take several months and they’re asking people to avoid the roads while repairs are underway.