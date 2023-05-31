© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Great Lakes Fire 95% contained, road repairs underway

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 31, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT
Croatan
Annette Weston-Riggs
/
PRE News & Ideas
The Great Lake fire is already bigger than the Last Resort fire in Tyrell County that sparked last month.

The North Carolina Type III team has returned to their home units as progress on suppressing the Great Lakes fire continues.

The fire in the Croatan National Forest has burned 32,156 acres and is now 95 percent contained.

Officials said air and ground crews will continue to monitor the fire to identify hot spots and any areas of concern.

Wildland fire engines and other equipment will still be on the roads in the fire area and on US Hwy 70 between Havelock and New Bern.

Crews and equipment will continue to repair roads that were damaged during firefighting efforts.

District Ranger for the Croatan Ron Hudson said the repairs will take several months and they’re asking people to avoid the roads while repairs are underway.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs