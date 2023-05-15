Great Lakes Fire now 90 percent contained

The Great Lakes Fire in the Croatan National Forest remains at 32,400 acres and is now 90 percent contained.

U.S. Forest Service officials say fires of this size are not common in coastal North Carolina because of the high humidity and rainfall that is common to the area, but dry conditions and winds drove the fire to that size in just several days in April.

They add that the fire was kept from spreading further when a weather system brought rain and because of ground crews working to stop the spread of the fire.