Great Lakes Fire now 90 percent contained

By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 15, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT
The Great Lakes Fire in the Croatan National Forest remains at 32,400 acres and is now 90 percent contained.

U.S. Forest Service officials say fires of this size are not common in coastal North Carolina because of the high humidity and rainfall that is common to the area, but dry conditions and winds drove the fire to that size in just several days in April.

They add that the fire was kept from spreading further when a weather system brought rain and because of ground crews working to stop the spread of the fire.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
