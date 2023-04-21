© 2023 Public Radio East
Wildfire in the Croatan: 7,000 acres burning, poor air quality halts after school activities

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 21, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT
Croatan National Forest
(File photo: Croatan National Forest)

A wildfire is burning in the Croatan National Forest between Maysville and Havelock, and officials with the North Carolina Forest Service say smoke may impact the area for days.

United States and North Carolina Forest Service crews are fighting the Great Lake wildfire on the ground and in the air and officials say the fire is not close to any public roads or homes. It is estimated to cover about 7,000 acres.

An incident commander with the forest service said smoke will be visible and will impact the Catfish Lake and Great Lake Road areas, and could also cause limited visibility for drivers on U.S. 70.

Black Lake OHV area is closed.

In addition, officials at Havelock schools have canceled all after school activities, including sports, for Friday because of the poor air quality from the fire.

Annette Weston-Riggs
