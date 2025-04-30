NC Newsroom
Bill that would give North Carolina’s auditor more power to hire and fire employees headed to rule committeeState Auditor Dave Bolieck, a Republican, asked for the changes. It would let him fire or discipline any employees hired after July first at his discretion. That could include dozens of potential employees who would be part of a proposed state government efficiency effort.
The ferry between Hatteras and Ocracoke is one of four currently free routes that would be tolled under the North Carolina Senate’s budget proposal. A round trip would cost visitors $40.