Bill that would give North Carolina’s auditor more power to hire and fire employees headed to rule committee

Legislation that would give North Carolina’s auditor more power to hire and fire employees is moving in state House of Representatives committees.

State Auditor Dave Bolieck, a Republican, asked for the changes. It would let him fire or discipline any employees hired after July first at his discretion. That could include dozens of potential employees who would be part of a proposed state government efficiency effort.

Ardis Watkins is the executive director at the State Employees Association of North Carolina. Watkins told lawmakers they shouldn't have signed off on the bill.

“You voted for lack of transparency In government, for less efficient government where you can get rid of people who are career professional state employees and are nonpartisan and put whoever you want in there, and you voted for a government that’s not accountable to the people," she said, "Agencies are not owned by politicians that run them. They are owned by the people of this state.”

The bill’s next stop is a vote in the House Rules Committee. From there, it would go to the House floor.