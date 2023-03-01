Gary D. Robertson, Associated Press
-
The North Carolina Senate voted on Tuesday to legalize marijuana use for medical purposes, giving strong bipartisan support for the second year in a row to an idea that its supporters say would give relief to those with debilitating or life-ending illnesses.
-
North Carolina House Republicans are trying to reach an agreement on what kind of additional abortion restrictions they want to get behind in light of Roe v. Wade being overturned.
-
The North Carolina General Assembly began a repeat effort Wednesday to require all sheriffs to cooperate with federal immigration agents who are interested in picking up certain jail inmates.