Paddle the Pamlico

Have you always wanted to try kayaking? Now's your chance! Join us for a fun, beginner-friendly paddle where you'll learn the basics of kayaking, water safety, and paddling techniques before heading out to explore the beauty of the park from the water.

No experience is necessary—we'll provide the instruction, equipment, and encouragement. Just bring clothes you don't mind getting a little wet, water to drink, and your sense of adventure!

Come make your first paddle one to remember! Please use alternate phone for inquiries: 252-762-1572.