Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Paddle the Pamlico

Paddle the Pamlico

Have you always wanted to try kayaking? Now's your chance! Join us for a fun, beginner-friendly paddle where you'll learn the basics of kayaking, water safety, and paddling techniques before heading out to explore the beauty of the park from the water.

No experience is necessary—we'll provide the instruction, equipment, and encouragement. Just bring clothes you don't mind getting a little wet, water to drink, and your sense of adventure!

Come make your first paddle one to remember! Please use alternate phone for inquiries: 252-762-1572.

Goose Creek State Park
FREE
08:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Goose Creek State Park
2190 Camp Leach Road
Washington, North Carolina 27889
(252) 923-2191
goose.creek@ncparks.gov
https://www.ncparks.gov/state-parks/goose-creek-state-park