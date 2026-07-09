Paddle the Pamlico
Paddle the Pamlico
Have you always wanted to try kayaking? Now's your chance! Join us for a fun, beginner-friendly paddle where you'll learn the basics of kayaking, water safety, and paddling techniques before heading out to explore the beauty of the park from the water.
No experience is necessary—we'll provide the instruction, equipment, and encouragement. Just bring clothes you don't mind getting a little wet, water to drink, and your sense of adventure!
Come make your first paddle one to remember! Please use alternate phone for inquiries: 252-762-1572.
Goose Creek State Park
FREE
08:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Goose Creek State Park
2190 Camp Leach RoadWashington, North Carolina 27889
(252) 923-2191
goose.creek@ncparks.gov