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Jacksonville City Council votes to move forward with redrawing the city's district lines in response to HB1038

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 24, 2026 at 6:40 AM EDT
Ward One Councilman Jerome Willingham voiced deep frustration over state lawmakers stepping into municipal politics, describing a chaotic legislative process in Raleigh.
Jacksonville City Council
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Ward One Councilman Jerome Willingham voiced deep frustration over state lawmakers stepping into municipal politics, describing a chaotic legislative process in Raleigh.

A high-stakes battle over voter representation is dividing local leaders and state lawmakers as the city of Jacksonville scrambles to protect its local government structure.

In a tense, late-night emergency session, the Jacksonville City Council voted four-to-three to move forward with redrawing the city's district lines. The local move is a direct, urgent response to House Bill 1038—a controversial state bill that is currently displaced in the General Assembly but could be brought back before lawmakers, which would completely eliminate Jacksonville's ward system in favor of citywide, at-large seats.

The state legislation, sponsored by Onslow County Republican Representatives Wyatt Gable and Phil Shepard, has drawn fierce opposition from several local leaders. Ward One Councilman Jerome Willingham voiced deep frustration over state lawmakers stepping into municipal politics, describing a chaotic legislative process in Raleigh. He said he's, “Never seen anything so surreptitious. It should be enough that the legislature tries to sneak and do this. When we go there, they take it off the calendar and overnight they put it back on the calendar and then we have to go first thing in the morning. That's not democracy.”

Related content: Emotional public debate over a state house bill that would eliminate Jacksonville's voting ward system

While a four-member majority of the council argued that the city must act immediately to adjust its own boundaries and block the state's intervention, the decision to call an emergency meeting itself split the council. Willingham, despite opposing the state's bill, fiercely criticized the sudden urgency of the local special session, which did not allow for public comment. He said, “There's nothing special about this occasion that justified this meeting. Nothing. No emergency.

State lawmakers backing the at-large system argue that Jacksonville's transient military population creates uneven voting districts that are difficult to manage. However, local opponents argue the state completely ignored the local community's wishes during public hearings on the matter. Willingham said the representatives behind the bill heard from people living and voting in the community—but their thoughts fell on deaf ears. “We set another meeting so they could hear from the people," he said, "They heard from the people. They didn't like what they heard from the people. So it didn't matter. Hearing from the people did not matter.”

Related content: During workshop, Jacksonville City Council discussed proposed bill which would eliminate the ward system

As House Bill 1038 awaits further action in the General Assembly, Jacksonville leaders are racing against the clock to draft their own redistricting maps, hoping a localized solution will satisfy lawmakers and preserve their traditional ward system.
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Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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