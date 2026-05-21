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Emotional public debate over a state house bill that would eliminate Jacksonville's voting ward system

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 21, 2026 at 6:41 AM EDT
City leaders in Jacksonville say the phone scammer is spoofing the city hall number to contact people regarding their electric bill.
(Photo: City of Jacksonville)
Public comments heated up over House Bill 1038, which would eliminate Jacksonville's voting ward system and convert all council seats to at-large positions.

There was a packed room for a four-hour Jacksonville City Council meeting debating a controversial proposal to overhaul local elections. Public comments heated up over House Bill 1038, which would eliminate Jacksonville's voting ward system and convert all council seats to at-large positions.

Cynthia Wigfall Simon said the ward system is intentional, and was designed with purpose. “The adoptions of at-large systems typically flow from efforts to dilute black voters’ power in southern cities after the Civil War and the municipal reform movement that sought to promote a citywide perspective in governance.”

Related content: During workshop, Jacksonville City Council discussed proposed bill which would eliminate the ward system

Rebecca Getty Cooper told the council that the move could set a dangerous precedent, and not just for voters in Jacksonville. “We already have two at-large seats representing Jacksonville as a whole,” she said.” If you remove the ward system here, you send a message across our entire county. If this can happen in Jacksonville, it can happen anywhere. They can remove the aldermen in Richlands, the commissioners in Swansboro, the local advocates in every small town.”

Cooper was emotional as she continued to speak out against the bill. “Jacksonville. One city, our city, my city. Council Member Smith said it perfectly. ‘One city does not mean one voice. One city means every neighborhood has a voice at the table.’”

Councilwoman Mickey Smith urged state lawmakers to preserve the wards to ensure community equity, as the bill remains temporarily on hold in the state legislature.

Related content: Bill would change how people in Jacksonville choose their local leaders

Vickie Adkinson said the ward system exists to ensure that every area of the city has a voice and a councilmember accountable to that area. “Moving to at large elections shifts the dynamics and weakens neighborhood level representation,” she said, and added, “Decisions about how a city is represented should be by the people who live there.”

Onslow County Republican Party Chair Laura Deptola countered that the current system creates an unfair advantage, noting that some base-heavy wards require only 100 votes to win.
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Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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