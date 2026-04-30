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Bill would change how people in Jacksonville choose their local leaders

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 30, 2026 at 6:24 AM EDT
City leaders in Jacksonville say the phone scammer is spoofing the city hall number to contact people regarding their electric bill.
City of Jacksonville
House Bill 1038 proposes a complete overhaul of the Jacksonville City Council, requiring all six seats to be elected “at-large” starting in 2027. Currently, the city uses a split system where four members represent specific wards.

A new bill moving through the North Carolina legislature could fundamentally change how people in Jacksonville choose their local leaders. House Bill 1038 proposes a complete overhaul of the Jacksonville City Council, requiring all six seats to be elected “at-large” starting in 2027.

Currently, the city uses a split system where four members represent specific wards. Supporters of the change say it ensures every council member is accountable to every voter, regardless of where they live.

However, the plan is facing stiff local pushback. A growing petition led by community advocates argues that an at-large system will strip neighborhoods of their direct voice and limit minority representation.

The bill is currently under review in a House committee.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston