Bill would change how people in Jacksonville choose their local leaders

A new bill moving through the North Carolina legislature could fundamentally change how people in Jacksonville choose their local leaders. House Bill 1038 proposes a complete overhaul of the Jacksonville City Council, requiring all six seats to be elected “at-large” starting in 2027.

Currently, the city uses a split system where four members represent specific wards. Supporters of the change say it ensures every council member is accountable to every voter, regardless of where they live.

However, the plan is facing stiff local pushback. A growing petition led by community advocates argues that an at-large system will strip neighborhoods of their direct voice and limit minority representation.

The bill is currently under review in a House committee.