Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

During workshop, Jacksonville City Council discussed proposed bill which would eliminate the ward system

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 6, 2026 at 6:46 AM EDT
City of Jacksonville

At a workshop this week, the Jacksonville City Council discussed NC House Bill 1038, which would eliminate the ward system for and require all members to be elected at-large, following continued concerns over voter engagement and population imbalances between wards.

The council discussed several previous lawsuits, one in 1989 and another in 2022, claiming the ward system was discriminatory and there were communities that were not being represented. The city prevailed on those suits and the system was found to be fair and provided equal representation for people of color.

Jerome Willingham, who represents Ward 1, said the city council wasn’t included in any conversation before the bill was introduced. “We're supposed to acquiesce with House Bill 1038,” he said, “Which imposes on us colonial style, because we didn't ask for it, as far as I know.”

Willingham and Ward 2 representative Mickey Smith discussed claims that the current ward system results in uneven voter turnout, with some wards having far fewer votes cast than others.

Smith asked, “When did these two wards be considered the minority ward?”

“They're not minority wards,” Willingham replied.

She said, “I know. But I think that's...”

“People can label them that way because they choose to label them that way because the result is that we've gotten blacks elected,” Willingham said.

Related content: Bill would change how people in Jacksonville choose their local leaders

Mike Yaniero, who holds an at-large seat, hopes to open the discussion to local voters and to hear from the lawmakers who presented the bill.
He said, “I want to hear from community members. Having the opportunity to have public comment, I think it's important.”

Supporters argue the change ensures fairness and equal representation due to skewed voter turnout.

Critics, including the Onslow County NAACP, fear the change could increase apathy, reduce minority representation, and ignore historical context where, they argue, the ward system provided fair representation.

The bill is currently under consideration, with potential implementation for the 2027 municipal elections.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston