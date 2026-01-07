ENC county approves half-millon dollar payment related to Berry Building settlement

The Lenoir County Board of Commissioners approved a $500,000 budget amendment Monday, clearing the way for payment related to the Berry Building settlement. The funds, received from insurance after a legal dispute with contractor Berry Building Group, will now be moved into the county’s legal expenditures.

The settlement stems from a payment mix-up tied to renovations at the Lenoir County Administrative Building, when more than $1.3 million was inadvertently wired to a fraudulent account due to a spoofed email. The county had been working with its insurers to recover the loss and resolve the contractor’s claims.

Commissioners formally closed the matter with a unanimous vote.