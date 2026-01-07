© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina
ENC county approves half-millon dollar payment related to Berry Building settlement

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 7, 2026 at 6:47 AM EST
Gary Waters
/
Getty Images/Ikon Images

The Lenoir County Board of Commissioners approved a $500,000 budget amendment Monday, clearing the way for payment related to the Berry Building settlement. The funds, received from insurance after a legal dispute with contractor Berry Building Group, will now be moved into the county’s legal expenditures.

The settlement stems from a payment mix-up tied to renovations at the Lenoir County Administrative Building, when more than $1.3 million was inadvertently wired to a fraudulent account due to a spoofed email. The county had been working with its insurers to recover the loss and resolve the contractor’s claims.

Commissioners formally closed the matter with a unanimous vote.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
