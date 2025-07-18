Lawsuit filed against ENC county contractor says owes $1.3 million after sending payments to email scammer

A Greenville contractor has filed a lawsuit against Lenoir County and several county officials, claiming the county owes them more than $1.3 million.

The lawsuit filed by Berry Building Group alleges that county employees were deceived by a fraudulent email, and mistakenly sent payments for renovations to the new Lenoir County administration building to the wrong account.

The company said it received $2.4 million in payments for the overall $4 million but has not received the remaining $1.3 million.

County Manager Michael James, Assistant County Manager Adam Short, and County Finance Director Sandra Barss are named in the lawsuit. WCTI-TV is reporting that the county attorney declined to comment on the ongoing litigation.