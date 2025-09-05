Cause of discolored ocean water in Atlantic Beach identified, swimming advisory remains in place

Water samples have confirmed that a filamentous cyanobacteria, an algae called Trichodesmium caused discolored water in Atlantic Beach.

It’s also called “sea sawdust” because of its appearance, and officials said it plays a pivotal role in marine ecosystems.

Trichodesmium blooms are periodic and can cover vast stretches of ocean surface, and they occur due to a combination of factors, including warm water temperatures, nutrient availability, and calm sea conditions.

Town of Atlantic Beach

Town officials cautioned that ingesting or touching Trichodesmium colonies can cause skin irritation and, in some cases, lead to respiratory problems because of the release of certain toxins and irritants, and it’s advised to avoid direct contact with these cyanobacteria.

Out of an abundance of caution, a swimming advisory remains in effect for Atlantic Beach until the blooms have cleared the area.