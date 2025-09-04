Possible haz-mat situation on strand in Atlantic Beach

© 2025 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 4, 2025 at 12:57 PM EDT
File photo: Atlantic Beach Fire Department's annual Swiftwater Rescue Training Exercise in August 2025.
Atlantic Beach Fire Department
File photo: Atlantic Beach Fire Department's annual Swiftwater Rescue Training Exercise in August 2025.

The Atlantic Beach Fire Department is working with U.S. Coast Guard and county agencies to a potential hazmat situation along the beach strand.

Officials said there is a currently unknown substance in the water between the Oceanana and the Circle beach accesses slowly moving west.

A swim advisory is in place until further notice along the entire beach strand – and officials said swimmers should not enter the water until substance can be identified.
Annette Weston
