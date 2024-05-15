Judge denies appeal of previous ruling on jury trials for Camp Lejeune toxic water victims
Judges overseeing the lawsuits connect to long-term drinking water contamination at Camp Lejeune judges denied a motion on Monday that appealed a previous ruling that struck down the plaintiffs’ demand for a jury trial.
The United States successfully argued for the removal of the jury trial option in the Cap Lejeune toxic water case.
Related: Lejeune toxic water victims are fighting for jury trials
Lead attorneys for the plaintiffs argued that when Congress passed the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, it intended to give veterans, workers and others sickened by contaminated water on base a chance to tell their story to a jury.
The act was intended to compensate people who spent at least 30 days at the base between 1953 and 1987 and blame their cancer or other sickness on its contaminated waters.
Related: Study shows those stationed at Camp Lejeune from 1975-85 have much higher risk for many cancers
The court relied on historical precedents and said appeals are exceptions to the general rule of awaiting final judgment before review.
So far, more than 1,700 lawsuits have been filed and the number of administrative claims has jumped to more than 227,000.
Related: VA access to health care expanded, immediate treatment available for vets under to PACT Act expanded
Lawyers say only 36 cases have settled so far, for a total compensation of $9 million.