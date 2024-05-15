Judges overseeing the lawsuits connect to long-term drinking water contamination at Camp Lejeune judges denied a motion on Monday that appealed a previous ruling that struck down the plaintiffs’ demand for a jury trial.

The United States successfully argued for the removal of the jury trial option in the Cap Lejeune toxic water case.

(Photo: Annette Weston, Public Radio East File: A tearful Erin Brockovich apologized for being emotional while speaking at a town hall meeting regarding the toxic water aboard Camp Lejeune. It’s something that, and if you’ve seen the film you’ll know, is out of character for her.

Lead attorneys for the plaintiffs argued that when Congress passed the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, it intended to give veterans, workers and others sickened by contaminated water on base a chance to tell their story to a jury.

The act was intended to compensate people who spent at least 30 days at the base between 1953 and 1987 and blame their cancer or other sickness on its contaminated waters.

The court relied on historical precedents and said appeals are exceptions to the general rule of awaiting final judgment before review.

So far, more than 1,700 lawsuits have been filed and the number of administrative claims has jumped to more than 227,000.

(Photo: Annette Weston, Public Radio East) File: Mike Partain was born aboard Camp Lejeune in 1967 but grew up in Florida and says he wasn’t aware there was a problem with the water until shortly after he was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007, at the age of 39.

Lawyers say only 36 cases have settled so far, for a total compensation of $9 million.